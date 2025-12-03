Wind Advisory issued December 3 at 8:56AM PST until December 4 at 3:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…Northeast winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts of 40 to 55 mph
expected. Isolated gusts to 60 mph are possible.
* WHERE…Eastern San Gabriel Mountains, Eastern Santa Monica
Mountains Recreational Area, Interstate 5 Corridor, Santa Susana
Mountains, Southern Ventura County Mountains, Western San Gabriel
Mountains and Highway 14 Corridor, and Western Santa Monica
Mountains Recreational Area.
* WHEN…Until 3 PM PST Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Entire trees may also be blown over more easily due to wet soils
from the November rains.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Relative lulls are possible in the late
afternoon through evening hours today.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.