Wind Advisory issued December 3 at 8:56AM PST until December 4 at 3:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…Northeast winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts of 40 to 55 mph

expected. Isolated gusts to 60 mph are possible.

* WHERE…Eastern San Gabriel Mountains, Eastern Santa Monica

Mountains Recreational Area, Interstate 5 Corridor, Santa Susana

Mountains, Southern Ventura County Mountains, Western San Gabriel

Mountains and Highway 14 Corridor, and Western Santa Monica

Mountains Recreational Area.

* WHEN…Until 3 PM PST Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree

limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

Entire trees may also be blown over more easily due to wet soils

from the November rains.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Relative lulls are possible in the late

afternoon through evening hours today.

Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high

profile vehicles. Use extra caution.