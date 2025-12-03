Wind Advisory issued December 3 at 1:09PM PST until December 4 at 3:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…Northeast winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts of 40 to 55 mph
expected. Isolated gusts to 60 mph are possible.
* WHERE…Eastern San Gabriel Mountains, Eastern Santa Monica
Mountains Recreational Area, Interstate 5 Corridor, Santa Susana
Mountains, Southern Ventura County Mountains, Western San Gabriel
Mountains and Highway 14 Corridor, and Western Santa Monica
Mountains Recreational Area.
* WHEN…Until 3 PM PST Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Entire trees may also be blown over more easily due to wet soils
from the November rains.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Relative lulls are possible in the late
afternoon through evening hours today. Higher confidence in
stronger and more widespread winds late tonight into Thursday
afternoon.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Be cautious parking under trees.