Wind Advisory issued December 3 at 1:09PM PST until December 4 at 3:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…Northeast gusts 25 to 35 mph, with local areas gusting up

to 45 mph in favored foothills.

* WHERE…Calabasas and Agoura Hills, Central Ventura County

Valleys, Malibu Coast, Santa Clarita Valley, Southeastern Ventura

County Valleys, Ventura County Beaches, and Ventura County Inland

Coast.

* WHEN…Until 3 PM PST Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree

limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

Entire trees may also be blown over more easily due to wet soils

from from the November rains.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…There is a chance winds remain under advisory

criteria today. Relative lulls are possible in the late afternoon

through evening hours today. Higher confidence in stronger and

more widespread winds late tonight into Thursday afternoon.

Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high

profile vehicles. Be cautious parking under trees. Secure outdoor

objects.