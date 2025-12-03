Freeze Warning issued December 3 at 1:09PM PST until December 4 at 8:00AM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 25 in the Antelope

Valley, and as low as 28 in the Salinas Valley and interior San

Luis Obispo County valleys expected.

* WHERE…Antelope Valley, San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys,

and Southern Salinas Valley.

* WHEN…From midnight tonight to 8 AM PST Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other

sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor

plumbing.

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.