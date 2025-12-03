Freeze Warning issued December 3 at 1:09PM PST until December 4 at 8:00AM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 25 in the Antelope
Valley, and as low as 28 in the Salinas Valley and interior San
Luis Obispo County valleys expected.
* WHERE…Antelope Valley, San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys,
and Southern Salinas Valley.
* WHEN…From midnight tonight to 8 AM PST Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.