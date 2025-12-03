Beach Hazards Statement issued December 3 at 3:33PM PST until December 6 at 11:00AM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…Dangerous rip currents and elevated surf. Tidal overflow
will flood some normally dry beach areas.
* WHERE…Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast, Santa Barbara
County Southeastern Coast, Malibu Coast and Los Angeles County
Beaches.
* WHEN…Through Saturday morning.
* IMPACTS…There is an increased risk of ocean drowning. Rip
currents can pull swimmers and surfers out to sea. Waves can
wash people off beaches and rocks, and capsize small boats
nearshore. Pooling of sea water is possible around high tide at
beach and harbor areas that is uncommon with normal tidal
ranges. Enhanced beach erosion is also possible. No significant
damage is expected.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Elevated surf will be highest through
Thursday. High tides of 7.2 to 7.8 feet MLLW will occur between
6 and 10am each morning.
Remain out of the water due to hazardous swimming conditions, or
stay near occupied lifeguard towers. Rock jetties can be deadly
in such conditions, stay off the rocks.