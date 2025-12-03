Beach Hazards Statement issued December 3 at 2:00AM PST until December 6 at 11:00AM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…Dangerous rip currents and breaking waves due to

elevated surf expected. Minor tidal overflows are possible

from 4 AM to 12 PM each day through Saturday morning.

* WHERE…Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast, Santa Barbara

County Southeastern Coast, Malibu Coast and Los Angeles County

Beaches.

* WHEN…Through Saturday morning.

* IMPACTS…There is an increased risk of ocean drowning. Rip

currents can pull swimmers and surfers out to sea. Waves can

wash people off beaches and rocks, and capsize small boats

nearshore.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS… Elevated surf will be highest through

Thursday.

Remain out of the water due to hazardous swimming conditions, or

stay near occupied lifeguard towers. Rock jetties can be deadly

in such conditions, stay off the rocks.