Wind Advisory issued December 2 at 2:21PM PST until December 4 at 3:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…Northeast winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts of 40 to 55 mph

expected. Isolated gusts to 60 mph are possible.

* WHERE…Eastern San Gabriel Mountains, Eastern Santa Monica

Mountains Recreational Area, Interstate 5 Corridor, Santa Susana

Mountains, Southern Ventura County Mountains, Western San Gabriel

Mountains and Highway 14 Corridor, and Western Santa Monica

Mountains Recreational Area.

* WHEN…From 6 AM Wednesday to 3 PM PST Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree

limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

Entire trees may also be blown over more easily due to wet soils

from the November rains.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Relative lulls are possible in the late

afternoon through evening hours Wednesday.

Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high

profile vehicles. Use extra caution. Be cautious parking under trees.