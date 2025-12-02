Wind Advisory issued December 2 at 2:21PM PST until December 4 at 3:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…Northeast gusts 25 to 35 mph, with local areas gusting up
to 45 mph in favored foothills.
* WHERE…Calabasas and Agoura Hills, Central Ventura County
Valleys, Malibu Coast, Santa Clarita Valley, Southeastern Ventura
County Valleys, Ventura County Beaches, and Ventura County Inland
Coast.
* WHEN…From 6 AM Wednesday to 3 PM PST Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Entire trees may also be blown over more easily due to wet soils
from from the November rains.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Be cautious parking under trees. Secure outdoor
objects.