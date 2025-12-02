Wind Advisory issued December 2 at 12:01PM PST until December 4 at 3:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…Northeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph

expected.

* WHERE…Calabasas and Agoura Hills, Central Ventura County

Valleys, Malibu Coast, Santa Clarita Valley, Southeastern Ventura

County Valleys, Ventura County Beaches, and Ventura County Inland

Coast.

* WHEN…From 6 AM Wednesday to 3 PM PST Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree

limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

Entire trees may also be blown over more easily due to wet soils

from from the November rains.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Relative lulls are possible in the late

afternoon through evening hours Wednesday.

Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high

profile vehicles. Be cautious parking under trees. Secure outdoor

objects.