Wind Advisory issued December 2 at 10:40AM PST until December 4 at 3:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…Northeast winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 55 mph
expected. Isolated gusts to 60 mph are possible.
* WHERE…Eastern San Gabriel Mountains, Eastern Santa Monica
Mountains Recreational Area, Interstate 5 Corridor, Santa Susana
Mountains, Southern Ventura County Mountains, Western San Gabriel
Mountains and Highway 14 Corridor, and Western Santa Monica
Mountains Recreational Area.
* WHEN…From 6 AM Wednesday to 3 PM PST Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Entire trees may also be blown over more easily due to wet soils
from the November rains.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Relative lulls are possible in the late
afternoon through evening hours Wednesday.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution. Be cautious parking under trees.