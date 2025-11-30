Wind Advisory issued November 30 at 11:18AM PST until December 1 at 3:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Santa Susana Mountains and Western San Gabriel Mountains
and Highway 14 Corridor.
* WHEN…From 4 AM to 3 PM PST Monday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.