Wind Advisory issued November 30 at 11:18AM PST until December 1 at 3:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.
* WHERE…Calabasas and Agoura Hills, Central Ventura County
Valleys, Santa Clarita Valley, Southeastern Ventura County
Valleys, Ventura County Beaches, Ventura County Inland Coast,
Western San Fernando Valley, and Western Santa Monica Mountains
Recreational Area.
* WHEN…From 7 AM to 3 PM PST Monday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.