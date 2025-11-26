Skip to Content
Alerts

Wind Advisory issued November 26 at 1:54AM PST until November 26 at 12:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…Northeast winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to between 35 to 45
mph expected.

* WHERE…Calabasas and Agoura Hills, Central Ventura County
Valleys, Santa Clarita Valley, Santa Susana Mountains,
Southeastern Ventura County Valleys, Western San Fernando Valley,
and Western Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area.

* WHEN…Until noon PST today.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.

