Wind Advisory issued November 25 at 7:45PM PST until November 26 at 12:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…Northeast winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to between 35 to 45
mph expected.
* WHERE…Calabasas and Agoura Hills, Central Ventura County
Valleys, Santa Clarita Valley, Santa Susana Mountains,
Southeastern Ventura County Valleys, Western San Fernando Valley,
and Western Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area.
* WHEN…From midnight tonight to noon PST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.