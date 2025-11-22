Wind Advisory issued November 22 at 4:50AM PST until November 22 at 2:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph and 45
to 50 mph gusts in the mountains.
* WHERE…Calabasas and Agoura Hills, Central Ventura County
Valleys, Malibu Coast, Santa Clarita Valley, Santa Susana
Mountains, Southeastern Ventura County Valleys, Ventura County
Beaches, Ventura County Inland Coast, and Western Santa Monica
Mountains Recreational Area.
* WHEN…Until 2 PM PST this afternoon.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.