Wind Advisory issued November 22 at 4:50AM PST until November 22 at 2:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph and 45

to 50 mph gusts in the mountains.

* WHERE…Calabasas and Agoura Hills, Central Ventura County

Valleys, Malibu Coast, Santa Clarita Valley, Santa Susana

Mountains, Southeastern Ventura County Valleys, Ventura County

Beaches, Ventura County Inland Coast, and Western Santa Monica

Mountains Recreational Area.

* WHEN…Until 2 PM PST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree

limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high

profile vehicles. Use extra caution.