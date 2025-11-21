Wind Advisory issued November 21 at 12:55PM PST until November 22 at 2:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Calabasas and Agoura Hills, Central Ventura County
Valleys, Malibu Coast, Santa Clarita Valley, Santa Susana
Mountains, Southeastern Ventura County Valleys, Ventura County
Beaches, Ventura County Inland Coast, and Western Santa Monica
Mountains Recreational Area.
* WHEN…From 10 PM this evening to 2 PM PST Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.