Skip to Content
Alerts

Wind Advisory issued November 21 at 12:43PM PST until November 22 at 10:00AM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

By
New
Published 12:43 pm

* WHAT…Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph
expected.

* WHERE…Calabasas and Agoura Hills, Malibu Coast, Santa Clarita
Valley, Santa Susana Mountains, Southeastern Ventura County
Valleys, Ventura County Beaches, Ventura County Inland Coast, and
Western Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area.

* WHEN…From 10 PM this evening to 10 AM PST Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.

Article Topic Follows: Alerts

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

National Weather Service

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.