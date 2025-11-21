Wind Advisory issued November 21 at 12:43PM PST until November 22 at 10:00AM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Calabasas and Agoura Hills, Malibu Coast, Santa Clarita
Valley, Santa Susana Mountains, Southeastern Ventura County
Valleys, Ventura County Beaches, Ventura County Inland Coast, and
Western Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area.
* WHEN…From 10 PM this evening to 10 AM PST Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.