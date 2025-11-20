Winter Weather Advisory issued November 20 at 2:45AM PST until November 21 at 10:00AM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…Moderate snow accumulations expected: For elevations above
6000 feet, 3 to 6 inches. For elevations between 5000 and 6000
feet, 1 to 3 inches possible. East wind gusts of 30 to 45 mph
expected on Friday.
* WHERE…Northern Ventura County Mountains.
* WHEN…From 10 AM this morning to 10 AM PST Friday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the Thursday evening and Friday morning
commutes.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Additional snow is possible Friday afternoon
into Saturday, but accumulations are expected to be light at this
point. If more intense snow becomes probable, this advisory may
need to be extended.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. Always carry chains. The
latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be
obtained by calling 5 1 1.