Skip to Content
Alerts

Winter Weather Advisory issued November 19 at 1:09PM PST until November 21 at 2:00AM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

By
Published 1:09 pm

* WHAT…Wet snow expected. Total snow accumulations up to 6 inches
above 6000 feet.

* WHERE…Northern Ventura County Mountains.

* WHEN…From 10 AM Thursday to 2 AM PST Friday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the Thursday evening commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by
calling 5 1 1.

Article Topic Follows: Alerts

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

National Weather Service

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.