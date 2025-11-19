Winter Weather Advisory issued November 19 at 10:28PM PST until November 21 at 2:00AM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Thursday evening commute. Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

* WHEN…From 10 AM Thursday to 2 AM PST Friday.

* WHAT…Wet snow expected. Total snow accumulations up to 6 inches above 6000 feet.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.