Winter Weather Advisory issued November 19 at 10:28PM PST until November 21 at 2:00AM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…Wet snow expected. Total snow accumulations up to 6 inches
above 6000 feet.
* WHERE…Northern Ventura County Mountains.
* WHEN…From 10 AM Thursday to 2 AM PST Friday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the Thursday evening commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by
calling 5 1 1.