Winter Weather Advisory issued November 18 at 5:34PM PST until November 18 at 10:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations up to one inch.
* WHERE…Eastern San Gabriel Mountains and Northern Ventura County
Mountains.
* WHEN…Until 10 PM PST this evening.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the Tuesday evening commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by
calling 5 1 1.