Special Weather Statement issued November 18 at 2:29PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

At 229 PM PST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Nipomo, or 7 miles northwest of Santa Maria, moving south at 10 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 40 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Nipomo.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Conditions are favorable for the development of weak, brief funnel

clouds. This type of funnel cloud is harmless, but on rare occasions

they can briefly touch down, producing wind gusts over 50 mph. If a

funnel cloud is spotted move indoors and report your sighting to the

National Weather Service.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.