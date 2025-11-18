Special Weather Statement issued November 18 at 2:29PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
At 229 PM PST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over
Nipomo, or 7 miles northwest of Santa Maria, moving south at 10 mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 40 mph and half inch hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is
possible.
Locations impacted include…
Nipomo.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
Conditions are favorable for the development of weak, brief funnel
clouds. This type of funnel cloud is harmless, but on rare occasions
they can briefly touch down, producing wind gusts over 50 mph. If a
funnel cloud is spotted move indoors and report your sighting to the
National Weather Service.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to
localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.