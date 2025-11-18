Skip to Content
Special Weather Statement issued November 18 at 2:25PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

At 225 PM PST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over
Thousand Oaks. This storm was nearly stationary.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 40 mph.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include…
Thousand Oaks…
Simi Valley…
Moorpark…
and Oak Park.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to
localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.

National Weather Service

