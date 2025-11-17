Winter Weather Advisory issued November 17 at 8:37PM PST until November 18 at 10:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 10 inches

above 7000 feet and 2 to 5 inches between 5000 and 7000 feet.

Additionally, southwesterly winds gusts up to 40 mph can be

expected.

* WHERE…Eastern San Gabriel Mountains and Northern Ventura County

Mountains.

* WHEN…Until 10 PM PST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous

conditions could impact the Tuesday morning and evening commutes.

Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road

conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by

calling 5 1 1.