Wind Advisory issued November 17 at 5:56AM PST until November 17 at 4:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected.
* WHERE…Interstate 5 Corridor and Ventura County Mountains.
* WHEN…Until 4 PM PST this afternoon.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Gusty cross winds may occur on area roadways,
including Interstate 5, and Highways 33 and 138. Windy conditions
on wet soils may down trees more easily.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.