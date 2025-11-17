Wind Advisory issued November 17 at 5:56AM PST until November 17 at 12:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

* WHERE…Cuyama Valley, San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys,

and Santa Lucia Mountains.

* WHEN…Until noon PST today.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree

limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Gusty cross winds may occur on area roadways,

including Highways 41, 46, and 58. Windy conditions on wet soils

more easily.

Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high

profile vehicles. Use extra caution.