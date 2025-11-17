Wind Advisory issued November 17 at 5:56AM PST until November 17 at 12:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

* WHERE…San Luis Obispo County Mountains, Santa Barbara County

Interior Mountains, and the Santa Ynez Mountains.

* WHEN…Until noon PST today.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree

limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Gusty cross winds may occur on area roadways,

including Highways 154 and 166. Windy conditions on wet soils may

down trees more easily.

Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high

profile vehicles. Use extra caution.