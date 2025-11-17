Skip to Content
Wind Advisory issued November 17 at 5:56AM PST until November 17 at 12:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…Southwest winds 10 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

* WHERE…Central Coast and Santa Ynez Valley.

* WHEN…Until noon PST today.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Windy conditions on wet soils may down trees
more easily.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.

National Weather Service

