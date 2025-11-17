Wind Advisory issued November 17 at 1:18AM PST until November 17 at 4:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected.

* WHERE…Interstate 5 Corridor and the Ventura County Mountains.

* WHEN…From 8 AM this morning to 4 PM PST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree

limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Gusty cross winds may occur on area roadways,

including Interstate 5, and Highways 33 and 138.

Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high

profile vehicles. Use extra caution.