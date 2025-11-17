Wind Advisory issued November 17 at 1:18AM PST until November 17 at 12:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…Southwest winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to between 35 and
45 mph expected.
* WHERE…Cuyama Valley, San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys,
and Santa Lucia Mountains.
* WHEN…Until noon PST today.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Gusty cross winds may occur on area roadways,
including Highways 41, 46, and 58.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.