Wind Advisory issued November 17 at 1:18AM PST until November 17 at 12:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

Published 1:18 am

* WHAT…Southwest winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to between 35 and
45 mph expected.

* WHERE…Cuyama Valley, San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys,
and Santa Lucia Mountains.

* WHEN…Until noon PST today.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Gusty cross winds may occur on area roadways,
including Highways 41, 46, and 58.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.

National Weather Service

