Wind Advisory issued November 17 at 1:18AM PST until November 17 at 12:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.
* WHERE…San Luis Obispo County Mountains, Santa Barbara County
Interior Mountains,and the Santa Ynez Mountains.
* WHEN…Until noon PST today.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Gusty cross winds may occur on area roadways,
including Highways 154 and 166.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.