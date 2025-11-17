Wind Advisory issued November 17 at 1:18AM PST until November 17 at 12:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

* WHERE…San Luis Obispo County Mountains, Santa Barbara County

Interior Mountains,and the Santa Ynez Mountains.

* WHEN…Until noon PST today.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree

limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Gusty cross winds may occur on area roadways,

including Highways 154 and 166.

Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high

profile vehicles. Use extra caution.