Special Weather Statement issued November 17 at 6:37AM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
At 635 AM PST, Doppler radar was tracking of strong storms along a
line extending from 13 miles east of Atascadero to 12 miles west of
Point Conception. Movement was east-southeast at 20 mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph. Very weak tornado possible.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Moist soils may allow for trees to be
downed easier.
Locations impacted include…
Santa Maria…Lompoc…Point Conception…Arroyo Grande…Nipomo…
Vandenberg Space Force Base…Orcutt…Los Alamos…Oceano…
and Mission Hills.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead
to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.
To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement
agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service
office in OXNARD.