Special Weather Statement issued November 17 at 6:37AM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

At 635 AM PST, Doppler radar was tracking of strong storms along a

line extending from 13 miles east of Atascadero to 12 miles west of

Point Conception. Movement was east-southeast at 20 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph. Very weak tornado possible.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Moist soils may allow for trees to be

downed easier.

Locations impacted include…

Santa Maria…Lompoc…Point Conception…Arroyo Grande…Nipomo…

Vandenberg Space Force Base…Orcutt…Los Alamos…Oceano…

and Mission Hills.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement

agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service

office in OXNARD.