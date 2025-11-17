Special Weather Statement issued November 17 at 2:34PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

At 233 PM PST, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from Sylmar to Pacific Palisades. Movement was

northeast at 25 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down entire trees and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include…

Malibu…

Acton…

Van Nuys…

North Hollywood…

Encino…

Chatsworth…

Woodland Hills…

Santa Clarita…

Northridge…

Bel Air…

Sylmar…

Calabasas…

Interstate 405 through the Sepulveda Pass…

Pacific Palisades…

Porter Ranch…

Topanga State Park…

Brentwood…

Sherman Oaks…

Granada Hills…

and Canoga Park.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.