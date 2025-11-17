Special Weather Statement issued November 17 at 2:28PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

At 227 PM PST, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from 8 miles east of Fillmore to 7 miles southwest

of Point Dume. Movement was north at 25 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down entire trees and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include…

Thousand Oaks…

Simi Valley…

Malibu…

Agoura Hills…

Santa Clarita…

Moorpark…

Westlake Village…

Malibu Creek State Park…

Point Dume…

Newbury Park…

Calabasas…

Oak Park…

Lake Piru…

Piru…

Kanan Dume Road through the Santa Monica Mountains…

and Castaic Lake.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.