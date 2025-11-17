Skip to Content
Special Weather Statement issued November 17 at 11:20AM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

At 1119 AM PST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over
Port Hueneme, or near Oxnard, moving north at 25 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 40 mph. While unlikely, a brief, weak
tornado cannot be ruled out.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include…
Oxnard…
Port Hueneme…
and Silver Strand Beach.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

National Weather Service

