Special Weather Statement issued November 16 at 3:44AM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
At 342 AM PST, Doppler radar was tracking a cluster of strong
showers capable of producing a waterspout that could come ashore
near Santa Barbara, moving north at 5 mph.
HAZARD…Brief heavy rainfall, waterspouts, and wind gusts up to 40
mph.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Waterspouts can easily overturn boats and create locally
hazardous waters. Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs
and blow around unsecured objects.
Locations impacted include…
Santa Barbara…
Montecito…
Carpinteria…
Summerland…
Isla Vista…
El Capitan State Beach…
Goleta…
Hope Ranch…
Mission Canyon…
Santa Barbara Airport…
and Highway 154 over San Marcos Pass.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to
localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.
To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement
agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service
office in OXNARD.