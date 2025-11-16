Special Weather Statement issued November 16 at 3:44AM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

At 342 AM PST, Doppler radar was tracking a cluster of strong

showers capable of producing a waterspout that could come ashore

near Santa Barbara, moving north at 5 mph.

HAZARD…Brief heavy rainfall, waterspouts, and wind gusts up to 40

mph.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Waterspouts can easily overturn boats and create locally

hazardous waters. Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs

and blow around unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include…

Santa Barbara…

Montecito…

Carpinteria…

Summerland…

Isla Vista…

El Capitan State Beach…

Goleta…

Hope Ranch…

Mission Canyon…

Santa Barbara Airport…

and Highway 154 over San Marcos Pass.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement

agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service

office in OXNARD.