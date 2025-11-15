Special Weather Statement issued November 15 at 5:44AM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

At 543 AM PST, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from near Point Dume to 6 miles southwest of Hermosa

Beach. Movement was northwest at 40 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph. Very heavy rainfall.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include…

Thousand Oaks…

Encino…

Woodland Hills…

Malibu…

Agoura Hills…

Venice…

Santa Monica…

Calabasas…

Newbury Park…

Pacific Palisades…

Topanga State Park…

Brentwood…

Westlake Village…

Malibu Creek State Park…

Point Dume…

Interstate 405 through the Sepulveda Pass…

Marina Del Rey…

Bel Air…

Canoga Park…

and Oak Park.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.