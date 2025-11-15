Special Weather Statement issued November 15 at 5:23PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

At 522 PM PST, Doppler radar was tracking gusty showers along a line

extending from Anacapa Island to Santa Cruz Island. Movement was

north at 15 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 40 mph. While not likely, there is a small

chance for a weak, brief tornado to develop.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include…

Prisoners Harbor…

Scorpion Ranch…

Santa Cruz Island…

Smugglers Cove…

and Central Valley.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.