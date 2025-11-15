Special Weather Statement issued November 15 at 5:20PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
At 518 PM PST, Doppler radar was tracking gusty showers along a line
extending from near Camarillo to 9 miles east of Anacapa Island.
Movement was north at 10 mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 40 mph. While not likely, there is a small
chance for a weak, brief tornado to develop.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.
Locations impacted include…
Oxnard…
Ventura…
Port Hueneme…
Ventura Harbor…
Silver Strand Beach…
Solimar Beach…
El Rio…
Lake Casitas…
Naval Base Ventura County…
and Seacliff.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead
to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.