Special Weather Statement issued November 15 at 5:20PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

At 518 PM PST, Doppler radar was tracking gusty showers along a line

extending from near Camarillo to 9 miles east of Anacapa Island.

Movement was north at 10 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 40 mph. While not likely, there is a small

chance for a weak, brief tornado to develop.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include…

Oxnard…

Ventura…

Port Hueneme…

Ventura Harbor…

Silver Strand Beach…

Solimar Beach…

El Rio…

Lake Casitas…

Naval Base Ventura County…

and Seacliff.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.