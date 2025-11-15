Skip to Content
Flash Flood Warning issued November 15 at 9:32AM PST until November 15 at 12:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

At 932 AM PST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated
thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Peak
rainfall rates of 0.75 to 1.25 inches in 1 hour is possible. Flash
flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.

HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by Heavy Showers.

SOURCE…Radar and automated gauges.

IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas,
highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor
drainage and low-lying areas.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Oxnard, Thousand Oaks, Simi Valley, Ventura, Camarillo, Fillmore,
Ojai, Moorpark, Santa Paula, Port Hueneme, Newbury Park, Point
Mugu State Park, Point Mugu, Ventura Harbor, La Conchita, Oak
Park, Somis, El Rio, Naval Base Ventura County and Piru.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law
enforcement and request they pass this information to the National
Weather Service when you can do so safely.

