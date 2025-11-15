Flash Flood Warning issued November 15 at 9:32AM PST until November 15 at 12:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

At 932 AM PST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated

thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Peak

rainfall rates of 0.75 to 1.25 inches in 1 hour is possible. Flash

flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.

HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by Heavy Showers.

SOURCE…Radar and automated gauges.

IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas,

highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor

drainage and low-lying areas.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Oxnard, Thousand Oaks, Simi Valley, Ventura, Camarillo, Fillmore,

Ojai, Moorpark, Santa Paula, Port Hueneme, Newbury Park, Point

Mugu State Park, Point Mugu, Ventura Harbor, La Conchita, Oak

Park, Somis, El Rio, Naval Base Ventura County and Piru.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law

enforcement and request they pass this information to the National

Weather Service when you can do so safely.