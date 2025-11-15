Flash Flood Warning issued November 15 at 7:08AM PST until November 15 at 12:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

At 708 AM PST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated

rain across the warned area. While the rain has temporarily

lightened, periods of heavy rain is expected to continue to impact

the warned area through the day. Flash flooding is ongoing or

expected to begin shortly.

HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE…Radar and automated gauges.

IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas,

highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor

drainage and low-lying areas. Mud and rock slides are

possible anywhere, especially through canyons and passes

and near higher terrain. Minor debris flows in and

around the Mountain burn scar is expected.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Oxnard, Thousand Oaks, Simi Valley, Ventura, Camarillo, Fillmore,

Ojai, Moorpark, Santa Paula, Port Hueneme, Point Mugu, Oak Park,

Somis, and Piru.

Avoid flooded roadways. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles.