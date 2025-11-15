Flash Flood Warning issued November 15 at 6:26AM PST until November 15 at 12:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

At 626 AM PST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated

thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. The

expected rainfall rate is 0.75 to 1.25 inches in 1 hour. Flash

flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.

HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE…Radar and automated gauges.

IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas,

highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor

drainage and low-lying areas. Mud and rock slides are

possible anywhere, especially through canyons and passes

and near higher terrain. Minor debris flows in and

around the Mountain burn scar is expected.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Oxnard, Thousand Oaks, Simi Valley, Ventura, Camarillo, Fillmore,

Ojai, Moorpark, Santa Paula, Port Hueneme, Point Mugu, Oak Park,

Somis, and Piru.

Avoid flooded roadways. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles.