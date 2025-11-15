Flash Flood Warning issued November 15 at 6:26AM PST until November 15 at 12:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
At 626 AM PST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated
thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. The
expected rainfall rate is 0.75 to 1.25 inches in 1 hour. Flash
flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.
HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.
SOURCE…Radar and automated gauges.
IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas,
highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor
drainage and low-lying areas. Mud and rock slides are
possible anywhere, especially through canyons and passes
and near higher terrain. Minor debris flows in and
around the Mountain burn scar is expected.
Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Oxnard, Thousand Oaks, Simi Valley, Ventura, Camarillo, Fillmore,
Ojai, Moorpark, Santa Paula, Port Hueneme, Point Mugu, Oak Park,
Somis, and Piru.
Avoid flooded roadways. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles.