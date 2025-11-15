Flash Flood Warning issued November 15 at 5:32AM PST until November 15 at 12:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

FFWLOX

The National Weather Service in Los Angeles/Oxnard has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…

Southern Ventura County in southwestern California…

* Until noon PST Saturday.

* At 532 AM PST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated

thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. The

expected rainfall rate is 0.75 to 1.25 inches in 1 hour. Flash

flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.

HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE…Radar and automated gauges.

IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban

areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as

other poor drainage and low-lying areas.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Oxnard, Thousand Oaks, Simi Valley, Ventura, Camarillo, Fillmore,

Ojai, Moorpark, Santa Paula, Port Hueneme, Point Mugu, Oak Park,

Somis, and Piru.

Debris flow from recent burn scars are possible.

Avoid flooded roadways. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles.