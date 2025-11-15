Flash Flood Warning issued November 15 at 3:53AM PST until November 15 at 5:45AM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

At 353 AM PST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated

that heavy rain was falling across the warned area. The expected

rainfall rate is 0.75 to 1.25 inches in 1 hour. Flash flooding is

ongoing or expected to begin shortly.

HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Heavy rain producing

flash flooding.

SOURCE…Radar and automated gauges.

IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,

urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Santa Barbara, Montecito, Goleta and Mission Canyon.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is

harder to recognize the dangers of flooding.

Act quickly to protect your life. Move to a highest level inside

your home, if possible.

Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law

enforcement and request they pass this information to the National

Weather Service when you can do so safely.