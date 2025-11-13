Wind Advisory issued November 13 at 5:56PM PST until November 14 at 3:00AM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.
* WHERE…San Luis Obispo County Beaches, San Luis Obispo County
Inland Central Coast, San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys, San
Luis Obispo County Mountains, Santa Barbara County Central Coast
Beaches, Santa Barbara County Inland Central Coast, Santa Lucia
Mountains, Santa Ynez Valley, and Southern Salinas Valley.
* WHEN…Until 3 AM PST Friday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.