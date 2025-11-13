Flash Flood Warning issued November 13 at 11:53PM PST until November 14 at 3:00AM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
At 1153 PM PST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated
that heavy rain was falling across the warned area. Between 1.5 and
2.4 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or
expected to begin shortly.
HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Heavy rain producing
flash flooding.
SOURCE…Radar and automated gauges.
IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,
urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.
Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Buellton, Solvang, Jalama Beach, Point Conception, Gaviota State
Park, Refugio State Beach and Highway 1 between Highway 101 and
Lompoc.
Flooding is occurring or is imminent. Move to higher ground now. Act
quickly to protect your life. It is important to know where you are
relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become killers in
heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or creeks.
Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding. Turn around, don’t drown when encountering
flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles.
Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law
enforcement and request they pass this information to the National
Weather Service when you can do so safely.