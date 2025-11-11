Skip to Content
Dense Fog Advisory issued November 11 at 2:42AM PST until November 11 at 9:00AM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog.

* WHERE…San Luis Obispo County Beaches, San Luis Obispo County
Inland Central Coast, Santa Barbara County Central Coast Beaches,
and Santa Barbara County Inland Central Coast.

* WHEN…Until 9 AM PST this morning.

* IMPACTS…Low visibility could make driving conditions hazardous.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Near zero visibility is possible on area
roadways, such as Highway 1 and 101.
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you. If visibility becomes so poor and you must
pull of the road due to thick and very dense fog, pull completely
off the roadways and turn off your lights.

National Weather Service

