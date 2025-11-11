Dense Fog Advisory issued November 11 at 2:42AM PST until November 11 at 9:00AM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog.
* WHERE…Los Angeles County Beaches, Los Angeles County Inland
Coast including Downtown Los Angeles, Malibu Coast, and Santa
Barbara County Southwestern Coast.
* WHEN…Until 9 AM PST this morning.
* IMPACTS…Low visibility could make driving conditions hazardous.
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you. If visibility becomes so poor and you must
pull of the road due to thick and very dense fog, pull completely
off the roadways and turn off your lights.