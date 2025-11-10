Dense Fog Advisory issued November 10 at 8:01PM PST until November 11 at 9:00AM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog.
* WHERE…Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo County portions of the
Central Coast.
* WHEN…Until 9 AM PST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Low visibility could make driving conditions hazardous.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Near zero visibility is possible on area
roadways, such as Highway 1 and 101.
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you. If visibility becomes so poor and you must
pull of the road due to thick and very dense fog, pull completely
off the roadways and turn off your lights.