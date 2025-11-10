Dense Fog Advisory issued November 10 at 8:01PM PST until November 11 at 9:00AM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Near zero visibility is possible on area roadways, such as Highway 1 and 101. If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. If visibility becomes so poor and you must pull of the road due to thick and very dense fog, pull completely off the roadways and turn off your lights.

* WHAT…Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog.

